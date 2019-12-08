Master Plan Update Underway

Crozet citizens discuss proposed guiding principles with county neighborhood planning staff during the November 7 Crozet Master Plan community meeting at Field School.

Four overarching principles—Character, Connectivity, Conservation, and Implemen-tation—were illustrated on large displays around the room for residents to be able to examine (1) the principle’s original statement in the 2010 Master Plan, (2) existing conditions in Crozet for that principle, (3) what Crozetians said about that principle in the 2017 community survey and in this year’s workshops, and (4) the current proposed guiding principle.

Residents discussed the principles with county staff and affixed stickies with their ideas and comments to the displays.