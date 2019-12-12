Duner’s Chef Winner of Food Network Cook-off

Duner’s chef Laura Fonner won against three other chefs in a special charity episode of the Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games.” The show, which aired December 11, required the chefs to shop in Guy’s on-set grocery store and incorporate trick ingredients into their dishes. The chef of the popular Ivy restaurant not only won the cooking competition, but aced the shopping test to win the maximum amount. Fonner’s clue was to find the flying fowl laying 6 eggs in “12 Days of Christmas,” a clue that led her straight to the Christmas goose.

Fonner, who announced last year that she will buy Duner’s, said she would also donate part of her earnings to PACEM, the Charlottesville-area homeless charity. Fonner coordinates the meals for PACEM’s men and women each week during the winter months.