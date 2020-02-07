A Celebration of Crozet Arts

Intermediate Ballet III students Cora Miller, Zina Parker, and Lauren Quigley demonstrate ballet technique in an open rehearsal taught by Sharon Tolczyk. Photo: Clover Carroll.

Crozet Arts, the arts education center that shares its building with the Field School, hosted a lovely FUNdraiser February 2. Faculty and students demonstrated their talents and art works, with lavish refreshments and a raffle of their creations. This celebration of the arts featured participatory demonstrations of music, ballet, theater improv, yoga, and a range of arts and crafts. Dave Berzonsky and Estela Knott of the Lua Project played and sang Mexican songs on the jarana and bass fiddle. Suzuki cello instructor Dr. Beth Cantrell played duets with Elizabeth Roberts on bassoon, and Elizabeth Brightbill of Terra Voce played beautiful Tango Etudes on her flute. Sharon Tolczyk taught open ballet rehearsals with her Intermediate III students, while Scott Neisser, who teaches Levels 1 and 2 plus Gentle Yoga, taught open yoga classes. Boomie Pedersen of the Hamner Theater led an open improv class. Sculptor Laura Allen, painter John Hancock, stained glass artist Jerry O’Dell, and jewelry maker Suzie O’Dell held open studios. 

Sculptor Laura Allen fashioned “Kudzu” out of old computer keyboard keys. Photo: Clover Carroll.
Laura Allen’s “Deforestation” represents the kelp forests that, when destroyed due to climate change and overharvesting, in turn threaten the sea animals who live in them. Photo: Clover Carroll.
Elizabeth Brightbill of Terra Voce plays a Tango Etude by Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla. Photo: Clover Carroll.
Scott Neisser demonstrates a yoga class. She teaches Level 1 and 2 classes and Gentle Yoga both days and evenings. Photo: Clover Carroll.
Dave Berzonsky and Estela Knott of the Lua Project and Blue Ridge Music Together. Photo: Clover Carroll.

