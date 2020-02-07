A Celebration of Crozet Arts

Crozet Arts, the arts education center that shares its building with the Field School, hosted a lovely FUNdraiser February 2. Faculty and students demonstrated their talents and art works, with lavish refreshments and a raffle of their creations. This celebration of the arts featured participatory demonstrations of music, ballet, theater improv, yoga, and a range of arts and crafts. Dave Berzonsky and Estela Knott of the Lua Project played and sang Mexican songs on the jarana and bass fiddle. Suzuki cello instructor Dr. Beth Cantrell played duets with Elizabeth Roberts on bassoon, and Elizabeth Brightbill of Terra Voce played beautiful Tango Etudes on her flute. Sharon Tolczyk taught open ballet rehearsals with her Intermediate III students, while Scott Neisser, who teaches Levels 1 and 2 plus Gentle Yoga, taught open yoga classes. Boomie Pedersen of the Hamner Theater led an open improv class. Sculptor Laura Allen, painter John Hancock, stained glass artist Jerry O’Dell, and jewelry maker Suzie O’Dell held open studios.