More local restaurants close dining rooms, ramp up takeout service

Updated March 17

As people struggle to find ways to help local businesses stay alive, Crozet’s restaurants, coffee shops and food stores are scrambling to change the ways they interact with customers. Business owners are stressing cleanliness, rearranging tables, re-thinking their packaging and refining their take-out procedures.

At Trey’s Restaurant and Sam’s Hot Dogs, owner Trey Wilkerson will offer both curbside pick-up from the back of the restaurant and delivery later in the week. Sal’s is offering curbside pick up. Across the Square, Morsel Compass will put your takeout order on the counter, run it out to you or deliver it (free for orders more than $30). And Smoked Kitchen and Tap is offering takeout as well as delivery service to Crozet, Ivy, Whitehall and Greenwood.

Fardowners dining room is closed but they will offer pick up service until further notice.

Crozet Pizza’s Mike Alexander said his space is so big that he’ll seat people in isolated areas. Meanwhile, no condiments are on the table so they’ll bring them on request, freshly wiped down. He expects the take-out business, already a big chunk of the business, to increase, and staff will bring pizzas out to you if requested.

Pap & Zan’s will provide take-out only orders for those who call ahead or stop by between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., including delivery to your car. Love2EatThai has changed to all-takeout and will remain open every day.

At Old Trail, Restoration Crozet will offer takeout and Wayland’s Crossing will convert to all take-out, running your order out to you and even inviting you to eat it on their patio. Over in Afton, Blue Mountain Brewery offers delivery to cars at curbside pick-up for food and packaged beers, with designated parking.

At Duner’s Restaurant, chef Laura Fonner will open to take-out only Thursday, March 19. Duner’s, better known for its fine dining, has little experience with takeout, Fonner said on Facebook, but she hopes to adapt the menu and refine the process.

Taj Mahal at Rockfish Valley Community Center is offering lunch and dinner pick up. Call for days and hours.

Local wineries are offering bottle pick up service for wine club members as well as takeout bottles of wine for those who purchase online, but have closed tasting rooms. Afton Mountain Wineries will have a staff member on hand to help with pick up from 12 to 5 p.m. each day, and King Family offers both pick up at the winery, single bottle sales to be opened and enjoyed outdoors, and delivery to your home for orders of six bottles or more.

Waynesboro’s Blue Ridge Bucha tasting room has closed but notes on its website that there are many retail outlets.

Everyone surveyed by the Gazette is training staff on extra cleanliness procedures.

Not hungry now? Most local restaurants offer gift certificates that can be purchased online so no money or credit cards change hands. People across the country are suggesting this as a way to offset the staggering economic loss if all businesses close.

Experts say that food poses little risk for virus spread, and suggest you focus on hot food, or reheat it if it’s cooled. The greater risk is to the server or delivery person who is in contact with a lot of households, so they suggest you add your tip online and have them leave delivery at your doorstep.

Finally, buying locally from people you know and trust is safer and it keeps the local economy going. Adding extra for the server or delivery person will help families with financial challenges.

For reference, the following is a list of local restaurants and their contacts. In many cases, detailed information can be found on their Facebook pages or web site. Please call for hours and services, and check the Facebook pages for more details.

Old Trail

Restoration Crozet

434-823-1841

Mi Rancho

434-205-4560

Wayland’s Tavern

434-205-4669

Grit Coffee Crozet

434-205-4253

Downtown Crozet

Sam’s Hot Dogs

434-282-8705

Mudhouse

434-823-2240

Crozet Pizza

434-823-2132

Sal’s

434-823-1611

Whistle Stop Grill

434-823-9000

Crozet Market

434-823-4774

New China

434-823-5256

Greenhouse Coffee

434-823-5251

East Crozet

Tea House

434-823-2868

Love2Eat

434-823-5881

Jalisco’s

434-829-0240

Harris Teeter Crozet

434-823-1184

Beyond Crozet

Blue Mountain Brewery

540-456-8020

Dr. Ho’s Humble Pie

434-245-0000

Duner’s

434-293-8352

This is current as of Monday, March 16, and will change. If you are a Crozet business owner, restaurant or otherwise, and have news of any kind about your response to the pandemic, please contact [email protected]