Social Distancing Is for Everyone, Warns Local Doctor

Many of Crozet’s older residents are heeding the advice to isolate themselves, but that’s not enough, says Crozet family practice doctor Maura McLaughlin.

“A resident of Charlottesville in their late 50s has tested positive for COVID-19. It is here,” she said. “I have heard from physician colleagues around the country of adults in their 20s and 40s in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. This further emphasizes the need for ALL to practice social distancing and social isolation immediately.”

The French National Health Agency confirmed Saturday that half of the 300 people in French Intensive Care Units are younger than 60. And more than a fifth of the people who have died from COVID-19 are younger than 75, the agency said.

Dr. McLaughlin asks: “PLEASE no playdates, no group activities, no unnecessary trips to public places. If you are planning a group get-together of any kind, please postpone or cancel it. We need to all SOCIALLY DISTANCE NOW to the best degree that we can.”

She acknowledged that some need to go out to work and to shop occasionally, but that’s all the more reason, she said, for those who can distance themselves to do it.

“This is our responsibility to ourselves, our families, and our community,” she said.