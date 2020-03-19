Community Can Help with Feeding Isolated Neighbors

Updated March 25

Local churches who habitually feed the poor are finding it more difficult in these days of social distancing. At Crozet United Methodist Church, the Monday food distribution program will close for a time after Monday, March 23, to protect both the volunteers and the clients, many of whom are in high-risk categories.

Working with the school counselors, Crozet Baptist Church is collecting pantry items for families from local schools during the school closures. Food donations can be put in the bin outside the church office. Monetary donations for fresh produce are accepted during church office hours, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bread Fund Pick-up Saturday, April 4

Emmanuel Church in Greenwood and Holy Cross in Afton will have the “Bread Fund” distribution on April 4, as usual for the first Saturday of every month. Nancy Avery, who works with both churches, said they will not be having clients enter the building because of safety concerns, but will have them pick up boxes of pre-selected food. Avery said that clients will receive a box of frozen meat, canned meats, cereal, milk, vegetables, dry beans, pasta and other shelf-stable items.

Pick-up is from a building adjacent to Holy Cross Church at 2523 Craig’s Store Road in Afton, and distribution is from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Avery said that Emmanuel also has a small food pantry at the church in Greenwood for emergencies that she restocks from the Food Bank from time to time. She’s setting up a place for people to drop-off items as well. For information, call the parish at 540-456-6334.