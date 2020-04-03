Local Businesses Respond to Coronavirus Pandemic

With farmers markets on hold, schools closed and wholesale clients dwindling, local farmers are struggling. There are several ingenious strategies to help farmers bring their produce, cheese, bread and meat to you without requiring you to walk into a crowd.

There will be a pick-up site at Rockfish Valley Community Center for pre-ordered produce from local farms. The Center publishes a directory of farmers participating on its website, then asks consumers to contact farmers and other local producers to place an order. The center will service as a pick-up site every Thursday for the items you’ve ordered or, in the case of people who can’t venture out at all, will arrange for volunteers to deliver.

Goodwin Creek Bakery is one of the vendors participating, or you can order online (at least five items) and pick up directly from the farm on Mondays. Order at https://goodwin-creek-online-store.square.site.

Shenandoah Farms Produce allows you to order the products of your choice online, with delivery for orders of $30 or more. There are several options and details at https://shenandoahproducefarms.com/how-it-works.

Kristen Rambourdin, the new owner of the Batesville Market, said the market is constructing a website for the “Batesville Market Box,” so you can order from participating producers online between Thursday morning and Sunday midnight, and pick up your order at the store between 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Or you can choose delivery (including to Crozet) if you’re within eight miles. Try it at batesvillemarket.com/marketbox/.

Local markets offer both pick up, delivery service

Crozet Market

Order online shop.crozetmarket.com. Deliver fees vary according to order. Curbside pick-up available.

Harris Teeter

Order online: harristeeter.com/shop/store/332; Senior shopping 6 to 8 a.m. Monday to Thursday; Curbside pick-up 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for seniors; Delivery fee waived for seniors.

Piedmont Store,White Hall

434-823-6670. Open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Deli menu on Facebook page. Call in and pay for food order in advance of pick up. Also stocks basic essentials, custom sliced meats and cheese. Will carry orders out to car

Restaurants seek to stay afloat and serve customers while minimizing contact, and are offering alternatives to in-house dining.

Smoked Kitchen and Tap

434-205-4881. Open Wednesday to Saturday,12 to 8 p.m. Menu and order online at smokedkt.com until 8 p.m.

Morsel Compass

434-989-1369. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free delivery for orders $25 or more, available 12 to 2 p.m.; 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pick-up or curbside all day. Find daily specials on Facebook

Trey’s Restaurant and Sam’s Hot Dogs

434-282-8705. Open Tuesday to Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Menu at crozethotdogs.com.

Jalisco Mexican Grill and Cantina

434-823-2040. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Local delivery availale. enigmajaliscomexicangrill.com

Mi Rancho

434-812-2193. Open Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Local delivery available. mirancho mexican.com

Fardowners

434-823-1300. Open 12 to 8 p.m. every day. Order from menu: www.fardowners.com.

Crozet Pizza

434-823-2132. Open Monday to Friday, 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 12 to 9 p.m. Order from menu: crozetpizza.com.

Sal’s Pizza

434-823-1611. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m. Order from menu: salspizzacrozet.com.

l’étoile

434-823-1435. Pick up soup from cooler at 5857 Jarmans Gap Road. Find daily soups on Facebook and Instagram. Order family meals Wednesdays for pick up Friday.

Green House Coffee

434-823-1077. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Find menu and order online greenhousecrozet.com. Pull into numbered parking spots, call, and food and coffee will be put into your trunk or placed on table for walk-ins. Family meals as well as individual orders.

Cakes by Rachel

434-823-1447. Email order at [email protected] Cakes and cupcakes to order. Ready made cakes and cupcakes available—check flavors and order Monday on Facebook to pick up Friday.

Whistlestop Grill

434-823-9000. Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday: 7 a.m to 2 p.m. Menu and daily specials on Facebook.

Love2Eat Thai

434-823-5881. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 12 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Find menu and order online: love2eatthai.com.

Tea House

434-823-2868. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., closed Sunday. Find menu and order online: teahousecharlottesville.com.

Restoration

434-823-1841. Open 2 – 6 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, closed Wednesday. Find menu: www.restorationcrozet.com.

Wayland’s Crossing

434-205-4669. Open 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Find menu and order online: waylandscrosssing.com

Grit

434-205-4253. Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Find menu and order: https://squareup.com/store/grit-coffee-old-trail

Dr Ho’s Humble Pie

434-245-0000. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Order from menu, or daily special family dinners to benefit staff posted on Facebook.

Greenwood Gourmet

540-456-6431. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Online order at greenwoodva.com. Staff will bring order to parking lot.

Blue Mountain Brewery

540-456-8020. Delivery of food and beer within 15 miles. Menu: blue mountainbrewery.com.

Avocado Delivers

434-242-7878. Menu and order: avocadodelivers.com.

Duner’s Restaurant

434-293-8352. Open Wed. to Sunday: 4:30 to 8:45 p.m. Menu: dunersrestaurant.com.

Vivace

434-979-0994. Open Monday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m., Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m. Menu and order: www.vivacecville.com. Delivers within 3 miles.

Brewing Tree

540-381-0990. Open Thursday to Saturday 4 to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m. Scratch Kitchen and beer menu on Facebook.

Taj Mahal Indian Kitchen

540-902-0022. Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 4 to 7 p.m. Menu on Facebook page.

Beer and wine deliveries, mail orders, pick ups

Pro Re Nata

434-823-4878. Open Wed. to Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Refill growlers, pick up craft beer and Blue Toad Cider on outdoor patio

Starr Hill

434-823-5671. Open Monday to Friday, 3 to 8 p.m, Saturday and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Delivery up to four cases locally.

Bold Rock Cider

434-361-1030. Car delivery for craft cocktails, seltzer and cider.

Afton Mountain Wineries

540-456-8667. Free delivery to your door for three bottles or more and leave a non-perishable item that the winery will deliver to the food bank. Order online www.aftonmountainvineyards.com/our-wine and choose “will call” to pick up.

King Family Vineyards

434-823-7800. Open daily 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Curbside pick up at tasting room, or free delivery for three or more bottles.

Veritas Vineyards

540-456-8000. Free shipping on three or more bottles. Pick up at vineyard Friday and Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m.

White Hall Vineyards

434-823-8615. Free shipping on four or more bottles. Shop at whitehallvineyards.com.

Pollak Vineyards

540-456-8844. Free shipping on six or more bottles. Shop at vinoshipper.com/shop/pollak

Septenary Winery

434-996-6292. Order by phone and pick up at winery, Thursday-Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Free shipping on orders of six bottles or more through website, septenarywinery.com.