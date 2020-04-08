Brendon Gregory Paquin of Franklin Massachusetts, 37, died unexpectedly on March 9, 2020. A 2000 graduate of Western Albemarle High School, and Eagle Scout from Crozet Troop 79, he received his undergraduate degree from Bridgewater State College, and an MBA from Northeastern University. He is survived by his wife, Sheri (Folsom) Paquin of Foxboro Mass, and daughters Allie, aged 8 and Emily aged 5, and his parents, Gregory and Elizabeth of Crozet. Many other relatives, and personal, as well as, family friends feel a tremendous loss.

An avid airplane enthusiast since childhood, at age 10 Brendon saved his allowance to ride in an open cockpit plane at Bealeton Airfield’s Flying Circus. In addition to many outings with the Scouts, he and his friends, Adam Jones and Greg Gstattenbauer enjoyed a trip to Space Camp in Alabama. While an undergraduate, he worked at Logan Airport for Midwest Airlines. He eventually earned his private pilot license and was fortunate to be working for Sentient Jet in an IT capacity and later when the company became Tuvoli, as Director of Product Management.

A devoted husband and ‘super fun’ father, he enjoyed teaching, creating and building things with his girls. Notable of his many projects, was a snowman he built on his screened-in porch (carrying snow in with a 55 gallon bucket) and building a small ice skating rink in his back yard for the girls to learn to skate. He loved taking the family on boat trips, ski trips, ice skating, hiking, and annual apple, pumpkin, strawberry picking. He was an eager learner; there was little in life that didn’t pique his interest. He enjoyed cooking, serving Lobsta’ dinners, in Crozet and in his home in Massachusetts. His latest project was constructing his own single engine plane, one rivet at time in. As is his wish, his ashes will be dispersed from a plane over Cape Cod.

Any donations in his memory can be made to your favorite charity or Western Albemarle Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 188, Crozet, VA 22932