Eagle Scout Project Benefits Crozet Park, Peachtree

“Scouting has truly changed my life,” said newly dubbed Eagle Scout Ethan Moore. “The scouting organization has been one of the largest parts of my life and has tremendously impacted my courses, my friends, and my values. It has inspired me to help others before helping myself.”

This altruistic value system led Ethan, a junior at Western Albemarle High School (WAHS), to look to Claudius Crozet Park for his Eagle Scout project. “I wanted to make a real impact in the community. Crozet Park is at the center of our community. A lot of my friends have played Peachtree ball, and my sister swims there.” So he approached family friend Karl Pomeroy for project ideas at the park, and later met with the park board. “Out of their many needs, I chose storage bays for the Peachtree Baseball League. Then it was my idea to also build a picnic table near the eastern playground. There was no seating over there, and I knew parents would enjoy sitting and watching their kids on the playground or the baseball field,” he explained.

Ethan built a large picnic table that can seat ten or more, sitting on an ample gravel base. The three large storage bays will be used to store mulch, dirt, and gravel to maintain Peachtree’s baseball field and pitcher’s mound. “They had already been storing stuff there, but it used to be mudhole with just a muddy pile of material. Now it will be less of an eyesore.” He was assisted in the project by other Boy Scout Troop 79 members and friends. He completed his Eagle Scout project on February 22, and sat for the virtual Boy Scout Board of Review on April 13, which made his new Eagle Scout status official. A full ceremony is planned for several months away, when large gatherings are once more permitted.

The storage bays went through numerous design changes under the mentorship of Pomeroy and a Peachtree representative. The original two in-ground boxes morphed into three above-ground bays. Pomeroy also provided a picnic table pattern. Ethan had to call Miss Utility to mark electrical lines, and Kennedy Electric came in to double check. “I was so grateful that 100% of the project was paid for by the park and the Peachtree League,” Ethan explained. “They donated $625 each, for a total of $1250. No fundraising was involved, and I had to pay only $8 out of pocket.”

Ethan has been a Boy Scout for ten years, working his way through six ranks since joining Troop 79 to reach Eagle. “It has been a two-year journey from Life Scout to Eagle,” he said. “It was a tremendous amount of work. My parents helped me to achieve this goal—I never could have done it without them, and I definitely want to thank them for this result.” He served as a Senior Patrol Leader for one full year, and is also a member of the Order of the Arrow, a service-based organization that Scouts can pursue until they turn 21. “My leadership and public speaking skills have increased dramatically through this whole process, so that now I hardly recognize myself. Becoming an Eagle Scout actively teaches you how to be successful.

“I have been inspired by Scouts to pursue forestry as my major in college, and my life goal is to become National Park Ranger. I plan to attend either Virginia Tech or West Virginia University, both of which have incredible forestry programs.” He is currently taking horticulture, and plans to take AP environmental science or astronomy next year. “Beyond college, I feel that my purpose in life is to preserve the natural beauty of the planet. My goals are 100% conservationist. It just breaks my heart to see people trashing the woods.

“I plan join a local troop in college and be a scouter my entire life. I want to impact other people the way others have impacted me, to be a positive role model like adults have been for me. In my mind, getting to Eagle was the easy part. For the past six years, I’ve been trying as hard as I can to live up to the ideals of scouting. Being an Eagle is only a beginning and will be more difficult. Now I’m holding myself to a higher standard. I want to lead by example.”