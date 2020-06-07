Crozet Library Opens for Curbside Pickup

Some good news at last! The Crozet Library, along with all branches in the Jefferson Madison Regional Library system (JMRL), has moved to Tier 4: Limited Services as of May 26. This will include contactless curbside pickup as detailed below. This service will be drive-through, curbside only, with no public access to the building (including the restrooms). During this phase, no special kits (such as toy kits) will be available to check out, and no donations are being accepted. Hours at all JMRL branches will be limited to Tuesdays-Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A date when building access will open has not yet been determined.

JMRL is taking extensive measures to keep you safe during Tier 4 curbside service. All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours. Staff will be wearing face masks and gloves at all times and are practicing social distancing with one another and with patrons. Patrons can show appreciation for our hard-working library staff by carefully following these protocols, washing your hands before and after pickup, and above all staying home if you or someone you live with is sick.

What to Do for Curbside Service at Crozet Library

Step 1: Place items on hold.

Place a hold on items at jmrl.org using your library card number or alternate ID.

Or, call Crozet Library at 434-823-4050 to have a staff member place your holds.

You will be notified by email or phone when your holds are ready. Holds may take longer than normal to come in, as delivery service is limited and returned items are being quarantined for 72 hours. Please be patient!

Step 2: Call the library to confirm pickup.

When you get notification that items are on hold, call 434-823-4050 to confirm and let staff know when you hope to pick up your items.

For pickup, follow all procedures, wear a face covering, stay six feet away from all people, and limit the number of people you bring with you.

Step 3: Pick up your items

When you arrive in the parking lot, call the library at 434-823-4050 if you have a phone to verify your name and/or library card number, your birthdate, and your address. Staff will check your items out to you over the phone.

Stay in your car or at least six feet away from the library door or behind the next person in line. Lines on the ground will indicate where to stand. If you don’t have a phone, wave to staff through the door and they will help you.

Staff will place items on a table just inside the exterior lobby door. Please wait for staff to step away before you approach the table. They will remain six feet away in the lobby. Verify your name at the table and take your items.

Sounds easy enough, right? If you no longer want holds you placed previously, you should cancel them by going online or calling your branch. The return due date for all library materials has been extended until June 24. You should return items through the library return slots only in order to facilitate quarantining of items. Library staff will still be available for phone service during curbside open hours.

“This is new to all of us,” said Crozet Branch Manager Hayley Tompkins. “Please be patient with us as we navigate these new waters together, and be kind to our staff and to those around you. Kindness is the best way through this stressful time. If you have questions about these procedures, please do not hesitate to email me at [email protected]”