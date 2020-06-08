CCAC Adopts Online Meeting Format

The Crozet Community Advisory Committee (CCAC) hosted its May 13 meeting in a virtual workshop format—the first CAC in the county to do so—allowing anyone with an online connection to stream the meeting and to submit comments or questions during the proceedings. Albemarle county neighborhood planner Andrew Knuppel presented an update on the Master Plan update process, given several meeting and workshop postponements due to COVID-19 restrictions in March, April, and May.

Knuppel recapped community discussions from earlier in 2020 regarding Crozet character and housing preferences and noted that planned “focused conversations” about architecture and preservation will be adapted to an online questionnaire for residents to fill out. Connectivity and conservation workshops will be rescheduled for June and July, with the connectivity topic broken into two parts: a bicycle and pedestrian connectivity (including trails) workshop that was released on May 26 (and is open for three weeks), and a vehicular connectivity and transit workshop which should be released on June 15.

The Crozet community can access these virtual workshops and meetings by going to www.publicinput.com/imaginecrozet and clicking on “Participate” on the appropriate topic. This website is the central hub for all of the county’s workshops and other content.

The topic of Crozet’s character will be on the CCAC’s agenda for its June 10 meeting, including land-use policies and topics. Use the above website to find the meeting link if you wish to attend and/or provide feedback. The revised Master Plan schedule will continue to evolve as necessary as community gathering restrictions loosen. The current timeline projects final Master Plan adoption in March of 2021. (The original targeted completion date for this project was Q4 2020.)

In other CCAC business, Crozet resident Matthew Slaats has joined the group as a new committee member. Matthew is currently a Ph.D. student at U.Va.’s School of Architecture and describes himself as an artist/activist/community organizer working to build community wealth through creativity.

CCAC Chair Allie Pesch updated the committee on the status of nominations for CCAC officers for its next term, a topic originally slated to be discussed earlier this year but delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Given that no one else had submitted their name to Supervisor Ann Mallek for any of the leadership positions on the committee, Pesch said she’d be willing to continue on as chair if the group was amenable. Knuppel noted that CAC rules prevent members from serving more than two terms (Pesch has been chair for the past two years), after which Joe Fore suggested that the committee has the power to amend the rules if it so chose.

Vice Chair Shawn Bird also offered to continue in his position, though he, too, has served two terms. Mallek suggested that Knuppel research the rule further and Fore made a formal declaration for the record of his intent to bring the rule change up for a vote (if necessary) at the June 10 CCAC meeting. Elections will be held at that time.