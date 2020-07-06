BLM Bake Sale

When rising second grader Ariana Dakolios wanted to do something to support Black Lives Matter, she asked her parents, Tara and Matt Dakolios, if they could have a bakesale.

With the help of a hand-drawn flyer, and the support of many neighbors, the Dakolios family set up on the front lawn in Westhall on Sunday afternoon, June 28. Jacklyn’s Cookies and Bowerbird Bakeshop donated treats to the sale.

Ariana and her friends raised $800, which will be matched by a family member’s employer for a total $1,600 donation to Black Lives Matter.