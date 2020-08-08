Local Businesses Feel Impact of Paycheck Protection Program

The Paycheck Protection Program awarded millions of dollars to area businesses and, as of the Gazette’s publication date, the businesses receiving loans from this program are still operating and employing staff.

It’s important to note that participating businesses have found a number of errors in the figures below, taken from data released by the Small Business Administration last month. If numbers of jobs saved are not specified, it doesn’t mean that no jobs were saved. In some cases, the number was omitted by the SBA in error, and in some, the businesses did not know how many jobs would be affected as they scrambled to rearrange their business plan. Retention of jobs is a requirement for forgiveness of the loan.

Exact amounts of loans were not specified. Instead the list shows a range of loan amounts: $5 to $10 million, $2 to $5 million, $1 to $2 million, $350,000 to $1 million, and $150,000 to $350,000. The SBA did not release the names of the borrowers of amounts less than $150,000, by far the largest category. In Crozet proper, more than a hundred unidentified corporations, non-profits, LLCs and sole proprietorships received amounts ranging from $815 to $146,000 to protect the paychecks of between 1 and 15 employees.

Biggest borrowers

Music Today was the largest Crozet borrower from the Paycheck Protection Program, receiving between $1 and $2 million to preserve 143 jobs. Coran Capshaw, who owns a majority of the business, also received between $5 and $10 million for his Red Light Management Company, which has offices in Charlottesville, throughout the country, and in Europe. Capshaw, a Greenwood resident, is a major real estate developer in addition to running his management company. Red Light applied for protection for 287 workers. Nearby private school St. Anne’s-Belfield also received between $5 and $10 million.

The Atlantic Coast Athletic Club, which has a fitness studio in Old Trail and manages athletics at Crozet Park, was awarded a grant for between $1 and $2 million to retain 129 jobs here and in its Charlottesville locations.

ACAC’s physical therapy operation received a grant of between $350,000 and $1 million to save 48 jobs; and ACAC in both Richmond and Short Pump were awarded grants to preserve 54 and 84 jobs respectively.

Most Crozet businesses received less than $1 million

Those receiving amounts in the range of $350,000 to $1 million were RA Yancey Company, a lumber mill, to retain 75 jobs; OTPR, an organization devoted to corporate transparency, to retain 49 jobs; Starr Hill Brewery, to retain 49 jobs; and Willis Family Dentistry, to retain 49 jobs.

Awards less than $350,000 go to familiar businesses, non-profits

Other Crozet businesses received loans in the $150,000 to $350,000 range: the Animal Wellness Center, specifying 22 jobs; Clear Path Communications, a cellular communications company, specifying 19 jobs; Counterflow, AI, a network solutions company, to retain 14 jobs; Innisfree, a residential non-profit, to retain 38 jobs; King Family Vineyards, to retain 25 jobs; Old Trail Golf Club to retain 26 jobs; and Perone Robotics, which did not specify job numbers.

Popular downtown Crozet restaurants Crozet Pizza, Fardowners, and Smoked got loans in this range, too, hoping to save 25, 37 and 33 jobs, respectively.

Ivy Nursery and Hamer and Hamer dental specialists were awarded between $150,000 and $350,000. The nursery didn’t specify a number of jobs; Hamer and Hamer, which has several locations besides Crozet, hoped to save 19 jobs. Savvy Rest in Ivy, awarded the same amount, didn’t specify job numbers.

Charlottesville-based non- profits serving the Crozet area awarded amounts in the less-than-$350,000-range were JABA and the Piedmont Housing Alliance, both hoping to hold onto 16 staff members, and Shelter for Help in an Emergency, which didn’t specify a staff number.

Nonprofits ARC of the Piedmont and Habitat for Humanity also received loans in the $150,000 to $350,000 range, tentatively holding jobs for 55 and 86 employees, respectively.

Miller School’s award was in the same range, with the nearby school hoping to keep 76 staff members.

North Garden borrowers

In North Garden, no loans received were above the $350,000 to $1 million range. Pippin Hill Winery and the Historic Charleston Development firm associated with Pippin Hill’s owners, were both awarded loans in that category. Easton Porter, a luxury accommodation business they also own, received a loan between $150,000 and $350,000. None of the applications specified the number of staff to be retained in the hard-hit hotel and tourist businesses.

Blue Hound, the name of the LLC that owns Dr. Ho’s Humble Pie, was also awarded a loan. The applicant sought to retain 42 jobs. Also awarded a loan in that range was John P. Teel, a North Garden painting contractor hoping to retain 15 jobs.

Gun sellers, missionaries and breweries in Afton

In Afton international charity Advancing Native Missions was awarded a $350,000 to $1 million loan, estimating it would save the jobs of 50 staff people. Afton neighbors Blue Mountain Brewery and Saddleback Distillery received amounts in that range, too, but did not specify an employee number. Those receiving loans between $150,000 and $350,000 were Creation Appreciation, a landscaping company, and Crowflash, which operates South Street Brewery, both for an undetermined number of jobs. Zenith Quest, a firearms manufacturing and sales company, got the same amount to hold on to 12 employees.