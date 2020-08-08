Old Dominion Village Proposed on Route 240

The owner of the Crozet Veterinary Care Center and its property on Rt. 240, Dr. Martin Schulman, also owns the adjacent 14-acre parcel to the east and has decided to combine both parcels and develop them into a mixed-use neighborhood. This project was presented at an online community meeting on July 29 hosted by the county Community Development staff, rather than at a Crozet Community Advisory Committee meeting, as is customary.

The proposed project will be called Old Dominion Village and lays out plans for 101 townhouses and 14 single-family detached homes on the combined 24-acre expanse. The current Crozet Master Plan designates Dr. Schulman’s property as 4.5 acres Urban Density Residential, 10 acres Neighborhood Density Residential, 5.5 acres Greenspace, and 4 acres Rural Agricultural. The Urban and Neighborhood classifications allow 12 and 6 units per acre, respectively. Old Dominion Village is requesting a zoning change to “Neighborhood Model” for all 24 acres.

Neither parcel is included in the Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) jurisdictional area for water service (though the Vet Center itself is currently connected to county water). Thus, an application to add the parcels to the ACSA service area will also be submitted for county approval along with the zoning request. Since a majority of the land in question is below the elevation of Rt. 240, a private gravity sewer system and pump station will have to be designed and installed to serve the development.

The project’s documentation says that “the addition of 115 homes to the ACSA system will have minimal impact on the public infrastructure.” Parrot Branch runs along the northern property line and a tributary to Parrot Branch crosses the parcel, but the proposal says “the areas within the [100-foot Water Protection Ordinance] buffer along these streams will be designated as Green Space and will not be impacted by this development.”