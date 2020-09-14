Prelude to Life

Often our thoughts and hearts will return us to the homes where we were first loved and nurtured to grow in life. Not knowing what the future hath in store for us or what marvels, surprises or hardships may lay ahead for us. Assured of one fact alone we press on. Knowing that someday death will find us. ~ Author Unknown

O give thanks unto the Lord; for He is good: Because His mercy endureth forever. Psalm 118:1

The Obituary of Geneva Bruce Key

Geneva Bruce Key entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 10, 2020 with her sister Sarah by her side. Her life began on March 13, 1937 in Fluvanna County. She was the daughter of the late Robert (Bob) and Rosa Lillie Bruce. Geneva was predeceased by her devoted husband Raymond Key, Sr.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Aubrey, George, Thomas and Ernest Bruce; two sisters, Olivia Bruce and Rosa Bruce Payne. Geneva accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized and joined the Byrd Grove Baptist Church in Kents Store, VA.

She attended Hollywood School and graduated from S. C. Abrams High School in Fluvanna County. Geneva was a fun-loving, witty woman who loved cooking for her family and friends and working in her yard and flower beds. She loved playing card games and entertaining friends. For more than ten years, she worked at General Electric in Charlottesville, where she soldered wires onto telephone boards. She later served as a devoted homemaker for the family of Dr. Pollard of Charlottesville as well as the family of Dr. Charlie and Mary Anne Blair of Richmond.

She leaves to admire her spirited soul six children, Alphanza Bruce (Pricilla), Raymond Key, Jr., Rena D. Key Bowles (Marion), Twanda Key Diaz (Oscar), Nathaniel Key (Rachel), and Augusta G. Key; one sister, Sarah Bradshaw, one sister-in-law, Thelma Bruce; eleven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.