A Birthday Parade for Marian

A parade of relatives and friends celebrated the 95th birthday of Marian Collins. Collins, who was a hairdresser in Crozet for many years, also worked at KMart until her retirement and is a long-time member of Union Mission Church. Her relatives said that, on pre-COVID birthdays, she’d feed dozens of people at her Crozet home where she still lives independently. Her family loves everything she cooks, but especially her potato salad and macaroni and cheese. The parade included balloons, decorated vehicles and homemade cookies for everyone, baked by her great-niece, Stacey Coles.