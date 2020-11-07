2021 Calendar Photo Contest Winners

Thank you to all who submitted photographs! For the eighth year in a row, the overall winners and honorable mentions were selected from an anonymous pool by local National Geographic photographer Sam Abell.

The photographs selected for calendar month pages were by: Anna Henderson, Gabriella Chase, John Payne, Leslee Parsons, Bryan Parsons, Seamore Zhu, Nate Ostheimer, Malcolm Andrews, Brad Anthony, Tristan Venables, Donovan Dagner, and Cass Girvin.

Honorable mentions went to Lori Coleman, Andrews Russamano, Beth Seliga, Carol Donsky-Newell, Diane Harner, Jessie Duff-McLaurin, Lynn Snow, Rob Gutkowski, and Sharon Fox.

Visit crozetgazette.com to see all the winning and honorable mention photographs.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pademic, plans for the photography discussion with Mr. Abell usually held at Crozet Library have not been decided.

The 2021 calendars make great gifts. They are available for $12.95 at the Art Box, Crozet Artisan Depot, Parkway Pharmacy, and online at crozetgazette.com.

