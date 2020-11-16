Crozet Bell Ringers Needed

Ring Christmas Bells for Red Kettle Salvation Army at Crozet Market

This Christmas season the Lions Club of Crozet again invites all of our friends and neighbors in the Crozet area to ring bells for the Salvation Army in front of Crozet Market (Crozet Great Valu).

Bell ringing is scheduled for Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays beginning Friday, November 27.

Bell ringing will run on the weekdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers are asked to ring the bells for one hour with another person or with a family member. All volunteers must wear a face mask.

The Crozet Lions hope you are willing to participate in this happy, meaningful activity. If you are comfortable with using the Internet, you can sign-up at: www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0A4DA9AC28A0F49-redkettle

Or you may sign-up or get more information by sending an email to Paul Dowell at [email protected] or by calling (847) 951-4824.

This is a wonderful way for families to get into the Christmas spirit.