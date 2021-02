The Crozet ABC Store is closed, as construction continues on its expansion into the adjoining vacant commercial space in the Shoppes at Clover Lawn. According to the Virginia ABC Board, the Crozet store is expected to re-open in mid-March. Meanwhile, the three closest ABC stores are in Charlottesville at Barracks Road Shopping Center; Nellysford, on Route 151; and Waynesboro, on Lucy Lane.