Nelson Farmers Market Open

The 24th season of the Nelson Farmers Market Cooperative began Saturday, May 1, under the big tent in Nellysford. Vendors welcome visitors beginning at 8:30 a.m. until noon. Weekly live music is provided from 10 to 12 a.m. The market is at the entrance to Wintergreen’s Stoney Creek on Route 151 at 3079 Rockfish Valley Highway.

The market requires offerings be from local producers and grown or raised within a 50-mile radius. Unique arts and crafts from local vendors are offered along with baked items, jams, cheese and organic locally roasted coffee.

Dennis Boone is the new market manager, bringing his management background and 15 years as a vendor at the Nellysford market. Boone continues to offer nature photographs and handcrafted benches he makes under the name Cozy Cabin using eastern red cedar.

More than 20 farms are participating this year, including Afton Elderberry, Big Arms Farm, Caromont Goat Cheese, Dickie Brothers Apples, Double H, Gathered Threads Herbs, Ginter Family Farm, Hindes Harmony Farm Meats, Hungry Hill Honey, Jardin Sauvage, Little Hat Creek, Pharsalia, Rill Cross, River House, River Oak meats, Saunders Orchard, Seaman’s Orchard, Troyer Nursery, Turnip the Beets, Verdant Farms, and Farmer John Walker.

A few special producers are expected including Bryant’s Family Farm Jam, Miller’s Bakery, Roller’s Bakery and Trager Brothers Coffee. Blue Ridge Bucha is trying to hire someone to offer local kombucha brews at this market.

Crafters offering handmade wares include Cozy Cabin, Ennis Mountain Woodwork, Feather Stein nature forged decor, S&G reclaimed wood, Houses for Bluebirds, Mark McQuarry soapstone and ceramics, Mountain Vision Pottery, Ocean Inspired Jewelry, Deer Creek Woodworks, Slippery Hippo and Starfire Pottery.

The Farmers Market runs through October this year. Masks are required under the tent and social distancing should be observed.