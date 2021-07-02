Crozet Lions Resume In-Person Meetings

By Jon Mikalson

The Crozet Lions Club was delighted to hold its first in-person meeting of the year at Chiles Orchard June 14 and to resume its regular schedule of meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. During the Covid restrictions, the club was able, under the inventive leadership of President Edna Lumley, to have meetings by email with their usual blend of fellowship, business, humor, and news.

The club is also continuing its activities, with hot dog sales at the Crozet Arts and Crafts Fair and at the Crozet Independence Day celebration at Crozet Park, trash pickups along the roads of Crozet, and aluminum can and eye-glass collections. They are looking forward to their annual peach ice cream sales at Chiles Orchard on August 7 and 8.

The Lions installed new officers for the 2021-22 year at their June 28 meeting: Maria Fox as president, Paul Dowell as secretary, and Nancy Koyanik as treasurer.

We welcome and are grateful for the support of the community and especially Chiles Family Orchards. Those interested in joining the Crozet Lions are invited to contact Paul Dowell at [email protected]