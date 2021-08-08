To the Editor: Crozet’s America

Send your letters to the editor to [email protected] Letters will not be printed anonymously. Letters do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Crozet Gazette.

I would like to make my opinion known regarding the parade this year. In times of the virus, silly-acting leaders of our nation, and in foreign countries, dictators, are doing horrible treatments of their people.

What’s America really like? You should have been in Crozet during the Fourth of July parade held on July 3. You would be reminded of a perfect example.

The CVFD did an outstanding job, as usual, our citizens came out in greater numbers than ever, and the kids enjoyed the candy thrown to them. There could not have been a finer choice for Grand Marshal than Austin Critzer, a man of respect who has lived his life an example to others.

I don’t mean to keep writing, but I can’t overlook the fine article in the [July] Gazette regarding Henry and Ruth Chiles.

Ronny Byrum

Virginia State Police Sgt., Ret.

Crozet