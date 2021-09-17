The 2022 Crozet Gazette Calendar Photo Contest Deadline Oct. 22

The Crozet Gazette is seeking submissions for its

2022 calendar.

Photographs taken in the Crozet area or with Crozet-area related themes will be given preference.

Photographs must be submitted in digital format. Submissions should include the name and phone number of the entrant along with where and when the picture was taken. Photographs must be high-resolution to be considered (300 dpi at 8.5 x 11). Cell phone shots are discouraged.

The top photographs will be published in the Crozet Gazette and featured in the 2022 Crozet Gazette Calendar.

The calendar will be for sale in local stores and online in December 2021.

Entrants retain their ownership and other rights to their photos except that they grant the Crozet Gazette limited use and reproduction rights for use in the 2022 calendar as well as contest and calendar promotion.

Photos may be from previous years, however, all entries must be submitted by their original photographer.

Submit photographs to [email protected] Digital photographs may be emailed as attachments or you can include a link to your files. Please do not send prints. Unfortunately we are not able to return materials mailed to us.

The contest will be judged by Sam Abell again this year.

Entries will be accepted January 1 – October 22, 2021. Email photos any time.

Entries must be received by Friday, October 22!