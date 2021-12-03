Business Briefs: December 2021

Kihei Clark Scoops ‘Mint Madness’ for Crozet Fans

Kihei Clark scooped ice cream for hundreds of fans at the Crozet Creamery last month. Not only did the popular U.Va. point guard provide the labor, but also the inspiration for the flavor, “Mint Madness,” that he dished out for hours.

Clark said he worked with the Creamery to craft the flavor in honor of his mother, Sharon, who loves mint ice cream. Creamery manager Erik Schetlick said Kihei also mentioned his love for chocolate and graham crackers, so there’s plenty of both in the mix, too. “Mint Madness” will be available throughout the basketball season in cones, dishes and pints.

Jonathan Kaufman, one of the owners of the Piedmont Place business, said he began planning for Clark’s guest appearance shortly after it was announced that student athletes could benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness. According to U.Va., Clark’s image and name have been the most requested since the decision by the NCAA. Kaufman said plans are underway to have more guest scoopers in the future.

Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts

Every one of us has a story, but not all of them can be told in words. Artist Rose Guterbock of Crozet has found a way to help everyone, regardless of artistic background, translate their imagination, experience and feelings into creative works. Her nonprofit, Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts, guides people of all ages to express themselves in a group setting every Thursday at Crozet Mudhouse from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Although the plan for “Create and Caffeinate” is to encourage non-artists to have fun, Guterbock believes guided art instruction has another, loftier purpose: to gain insight and encourage community in a setting that accommodates all ages, and to help those with emotional scars or mental health challenges along the path to healing.

She knows what she’s talking about. She was raised by a mother with severe emotional illness who later died by suicide. Her mother left her with significant trauma and grief, but had also given her an introduction and continuous exposure to art. Guterbock has followed that artistic path for a couple of decades, specializing in figurative oil painting, but often learning, creating and marketing other media. A few years ago, she joined forces with Crystal Myers, a licensed professional counselor working with Lifeworks in Greene County, to create the non-profit.

Guterbock, who wanted to make her program available near her home, was encouraged by the Mudhouse to offer late-afternoon classes once a week. Each class uses a different artistic medium. The finished product might be paint on paper, or a fabric collage, or a sculpture, and the $25 class fee includes all materials. Rather than teaching the technical aspects of each medium at the beginning, students plunge right in, solving practical problems as they go along. While students are working, Guterbock might ask them about color choices, or symbolism, or what their composition is trying to express. Classes vary week to week, and a description of each class can be found in advance at artisticremedies.org.

Parents of very young children were eager for them to be part of this new Crozet project, so Guterbock established a craft hour between 3 and 4 p.m. every Thursday, before the longer class.

It’s a relaxing, non-judgmental break from daily life. “It’s not about perfection,” said Guterbock. She’s found that the process encourages her students to reflect on their lives and the choices they make. Creativity can help people heal, change and grow, she said. “I’ve seen it happen.”

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).

Haynes Patrick Law Group Moves and Grows

It was a win-win situation when Jeffrey Haynes of Haynes Law Group and Juan Ocegueda Corona of Jalisco Mexican Grill and Cantina figured out a way to shuffle space at the Clover Lawn shopping center so both could expand. Haynes said he worked with landlord Benton Downer until he found an appropriate space in an adjacent building, above U.Va. Family Medicine at 375 Four Leaf Lane. The Mexican cantina spilling over into his former office includes Enigma, a sports bar.

“This is a little quieter,” Haynes said of his new space, which has room for several recent additions to the legal staff. The law office is now a professional corporation with the addition of Todd Patrick, who formerly served as Waynesboro’s city attorney. The group has also hired its first legal associate, Will Sukovich, and his brother, Ryan, who will help with social media and marketing. Tina Nunez, a veteran volunteer with multiple connections to the Latinx community, joins Haynes’ wife, Adriana, in translating and interpreting for those seeking legal aid. Attorney Skip Ritchie has also joined to help with personal injury and workers compensation. Jeffrey and Adriana Haynes were among the founders of Sin Barreras, serving the immigrant population. The non-profit, with an original office in Charlottesville, has recently opened a second office in Waynesboro, and the Haynes Patrick Law Group continues to do pro bono work throughout the area.

Jeffrey Haynes grew up in Rockingham and Shenandoah Counties, graduated from U.Va. in 1996, and moved to Crozet with his family in 2011. The Haynes Patrick Group is a general practice law firm, providing a wide variety of services in addition to its outreach to the Latinx population.

New Home for Creative Framing & The Art Box

Lots of light-filled open space, and a spacious side yard and front porch will allow Crozet’s beloved framing-and-art-supply shop to offer more to their clients and the art community in general. Owner Anne Novak established it in 1980, serving first Charlottesville and expanding later to Lynchburg and Crozet. The business is moving from its present location on Three Notch’d Road to a gracious home at 1155 Crozet Avenue.

There are reasons for the longevity of the business through good times and bad, including an emphasis on personal service and an openness to innovation. Creative Framing (in the Charlottesville and Crozet locations) pioneered double glass framing in the late 1980s. It has adapted to today’s oversized art trend with frames as long as eight-feet and a long van to transport the finished product.

It turns out you can frame just about anything, and staff has stretched needlepoint, cross stitch and crewel, and created shadow boxes for flags, sports jerseys and other personal mementos. Talented designers have framed a rifle carried by John Wayne and a guitar carried by Dave Matthews.

Each location has its own personality, Novak said. Lynchburg has always had a large space and caters mostly to adult artists. There’s also studio space there for nine artists, a classroom and galleries. Charlottesville’s location is frequented by art students looking for high-quality art supplies as well as ideas for frames that present their work in its best light.

“In Crozet, we have a mix,” Novak said, and general manager Amanda Smith agreed. The inventory is geared towards families, with a selection of craft as well as fine art supplies, and plenty of frame inventory for Crozet’s residential growth. The extra space allows the staff to have an upstairs lunch room, to offer more classes, and for the owner to rest overnight if needed in her travels between her far-flung stores and her farm in Amherst. Both Novak and Smith are eying the outside space for festive outdoor events, such as plein air “paint outs” and other fun community arts-related events.

The Art Box & Creative Framing hopes to be open for business in its new location early in December. Parking is available behind the house by entering the lot for Tabor Presbyterian Church.

Piedmont Pediatrics Moves

In terms of distance, it’s not far. Piedmont Pediatrics is scheduled to move later this month to their newly renovated office, the former home of Crozet Blue Ridge Dental on Jarmans Gap Road. In terms of space, it’s definitely a step up, said Piedmont Nurse Practitioner Sarah Roberts. “It’s been wonderful to be in the downtown heart of Crozet, but we have only four exam rooms and we have really outgrown the space as the Crozet community has grown.”

The pediatric practice will use the top floor and Crozet Speech and Language will have offices on the bottom floor. Roberts said the ample space allows them to have separate areas for well and sick patients, and they’ll also have space for Virginia Family Therapy, offering mental health services, all under the same roof.

There will be other helpful additions, too, Roberts said: better parking, a bike and stroller parking area, and a space for staff to do paperwork and have lunch.

Piedmont Pediatrics has served the Charlottesville area for 20 years and came to Crozet eight years ago. If all goes well, Roberts said, the staff will begin seeing patients in their new space Dec. 14.

Pro Re Nata Mural Celebrates Love

It took the creative power of several minds and the loving work of many hands, plus some chance connections, to bring about the mural now gracing the south side of the main taproom at Pro Re Nata brewery. All those involved hope the impact of the massive mural will be to educate customers about healthy relationships. That’s the mission of the “One Love Foundation,” created by the family of Yeardley Love, a U.Va. student and lacrosse player (her jersey number was one) who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2010, after two years of escalating physical and emotional abuse.

Artist Sunny Goode, who had been experimenting with incorporating words and phrases into her original work, was playing with the combination of two words with the same letters, “love” and “evolve.” She liked the idea of sending a visual message in public spaces through her murals as well as in her line of baby swaddles. When she discovered the One Love Foundation, she realized they had the same goals. She worked on a mural alongside the Kappa Alpha Theta house, Yeardley Love’s sorority, and learned of the young women’s support for One Love.

Goode made the acquaintance of two Crozet artists, Shannon Horridge, a Brownsville Elementary School art teacher, and Gincy Carrington Plummer, who sketched out an idea for a mural at Pro Re Nata. The final design incorporates the Blue Ridge mountains overlaid with the “One Love” and “Lovevolve” letters. Jane Hammel of Pro Re Nata said student volunteers from Kappa Alpha Theta (including Courtney Schoeb, the daughter of one of the owners) helped paint. She said supplies and paint were donated by Crozet’s Cardinal Building Supply and a donation was also made by Tony Geppi of Koop De Ville Consulting. Darryl’s Painting, a Richmond company, also worked on the mural.

Hammel said she predicts the love-filled wall will become a destination backdrop for photos, as similar “lovevolve” murals have in Richmond, Lynchburg and Bath. The brewery wants to serve as a safe gathering place for good times with friends and neighbors, she noted, adding that the wide open outdoor spaces were especially precious during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Find out more about the One Love Foundation: www.join1love.org.

Find out more about the artists: Gincy Carrington Plummer, artandsoulworshops.com; Shannon Horridge, Brownsville Elementary (@besartroom on Instagram; Sunny Goode: www.lovevolve.com.

Blue Ridge Children’s Museum Opens Natural Playground

On a blustery November day, volunteers, children and families welcomed a new park to a green pocket tucked away in a former industrial neighborhood in Waynesboro.

Museum founder Karen Orlando had wonderful plans for a children’s museum that would incorporate elements of nature along with instruction and exploration both inside and outside at the museum on the city’s Short Street. “When Covid came, we had to switch gears right away,” she said. “It made sense to focus on the outside natural playground and put the inside on hold.”

The space is well thought out to allow children to use their imagination, energy and creativity while also building an appreciation for nature. There’s a mountain with a built-in slide, a rock labyrinth, a mud kitchen, tree table benches, a bamboo hut, a magnifying station, a ropes course, balance logs, a number of outside art stations, and a game table.

In her few years in Waynesboro, Orlando has made some lasting connections, all of which came together when it was time to see the playground take shape. For the most part, it’s a homemade affair. The Friends of the Blue Ridge financed the construction, and its members showed up on “Volunteer Build Day” in October, along with people from the Waynesboro Kiwanis Club, assorted unaffiliated volunteers, and business supporters.

Many of them had responded to an email Orlando sent out asking for volunteer help. Orlando said special credit goes to Bear Creek Construction, a locally owned firm that put its front-end loader to good use unloading the heavy equipment and placing the giant rocks that formed the slide mountain, just in time for the opening event.

Downtown neighbor Stone Soup Books––across the playground––helped with activities centered around reading at the grand opening. Mary Catherine Froelich, Stone Soup’s owner, said there will be on-going collaboration between the two businesses. Orlando said the playground is always open to children.

To donate, volunteer, or find more information, email [email protected]

Biz Briefs

Don’t miss the third annual Winter Brews Festival at Crozet Park, Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an after party at Starr Hill Crozet Tap Room. The festival includes food trucks, music and a winter market as well as dark beers and winter brews. Buy tickets in advance at crozetbeerfest.com.

Two Crozet residents have been honored with appointments to state positions by outgoing Governor Ralph Northam. John J. Reynolds, who served for 39 years in the National Park Service, including time as deputy director, has been reappointed to the Fort Monroe Authority; and Sonny Saxton, the executive director of Charlottesville-U.Va.-Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center, has been appointed to the State Emergency Services Advisory Board.

Tropical Smoothies has broken ground and construction is underway at Shenandoah Village Drive in Waynesboro. Also in Waynesboro, there’s the first-ever holiday market Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Main Street Alley, featuring a new Waynesboro ornament, hot chocolate and local vendors, including jewelry, macrame, leather goods, furniture and more. The market, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., will be followed by the Wayne Theatre Christmas tree lighting and the Waynesboro Christmas parade. Starting December 3, there will be a “decorations trail” in Waynesboro. Find a list of houses participating at Waynesboro.va.us.

In December, the Crozet Artisan Depot will be open until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.