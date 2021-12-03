Crozet Avenue Reduced to One Lane for Bridge Replacement

An eight-month headache is getting underway near downtown Crozet as VDOT workers prepare to rehabilitate a substandard bridge over Lickinghole Creek on Crozet Avenue. A short span near Oak Drive will be closed, one lane at a time, during the $2.2 million project that was supposed to begin in the spring of 2022 but will be done now and followed by the Rt. 240/250 roundabout project at Mechums River. VDOT says the existing concrete span bridge was built in 1921 and carries approximately 7,100 vehicles daily, according to 2017 data.

During construction work, traffic over the bridge will move at 15 mph and will be controlled by a temporary signal; traffic in the open lane will be separated from the work by temporary barriers. The project is scheduled to be completed in July 2022.