Old Trail Village Center Phase II

Construction will begin in December on a new mixed-use building on an open lot in the Old Trail Village Center on the east side of Old Trail Drive, adjacent to Grit Coffee and the new Coconut Thai Kitchen. The 53,000-square-foot building, designed by Mitchell/Matthews and built by Breeden Construction, will host 31 condos (averaging 1,200 square feet each and priced at market rates) on the second, third, and fourth stories. On the ground floor will be a mix of professional and retail space that will focus on the service and entertainment sectors. Old Trail management says that construction will last about 14 months with the first tenants able to open in the spring of 2023.