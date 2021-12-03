Western Park Gets a Playground

New playground equipment is going up in Old Trail on the site of the future 36-acre Western Park along Old Trail Drive.

The playground, designed for ages 2-12 with separate play areas for each age group, is part of the county’s “Phase 1-ASAP” portion of the park’s plan, which intends to use Old Trail proffer funds to install the playground and other amenities such as signage, site furnishings, and smaller shelters.

Old Trail spokesman Allen Billyk noted in a press release that “Additional phases of Western Park will require allocation of funds by the County and we encourage Old Trail community members to voice their support at regularly scheduled BOS meetings.”