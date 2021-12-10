2022 Calendar Photo Contest Winners

Thank you to all who submitted photographs! Again this year, the overall winners and honorable mentions were selected from an anonymous pool by local National Geographic photographer Sam Abell.

The photographs selected for calendar month pages were by: Nate Ostheimer, Brad Anthony, Robin Miksad, Paul Nelson, Rob Gutkowski, Malcolm Andrews, Bryan Parsons, and Lynn Rutherford-Snow.

Honorable mentions went to John Payne, Ryan Williamson, Rob Gutkowski, Tristan Venables, Todd Edgerton, Nate Ostheimer, Jennifer Smith, Lisa McCauley, Camilyn Leone, John Payne, and Malcolm Andrews.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, plans for the photography discussion with Mr. Abell usually held at Crozet Library have not been decided.

The 2022 calendars make great gifts. They are available for $15.95 at the Crozet Artisan Depot, Parkway Pharmacy, Crozet Great Valu, and online at crozetgazette.com.