Business Briefs: February 2022

A Wine Bar for Waynesboro

In a space between Initial Inspirations and the Shenandoah Valley Art Center, Kelly and Brandon Sheely—both long-time Waynesboro residents—will open The City Foxes Wine Bar and Market this spring. In the past, the space housed a beauty salon and a storefront church. It’s a familiar neighborhood for Kelly, who formerly worked at the Waynesboro Heritage Museum just up the street.

The Sheelys have wanted to own their own business for a long time and, as fans of Virginia wine, decided to make local wines the centerpiece. Kelly said they’ll focus on wines from the Shenandoah Valley first. They’ll also offer other local products, both food and art-related.

Kelly said they’ll also have eight tables for those who want to enjoy a meal prepared on the premises, featuring local produce, cheeses and baked goods. Other dishes will be packaged for carry-out. Meanwhile, she said, residents are impatient for opening day. “It’s slower than we had hoped,” she said, “with supply chain shortages and construction delays.” Find City Foxes Wine Bar and Market on Facebook and at thecityfoxes.com.

Artistic Sisters at Artisan Depot

The Crozet Artisan Depot presents metalsmith Anna Lee of Elkton and watercolorist Amy Snowden of Kill Devils Hills, N.C. as guest artists for February. The two sisters, who collaborate in their jewelry business, will be at the Depot February 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the historic Crozet train depot, 5791 Three Notch’d Rd.

Lee and Snowden named their business, Mary Maveline Originals, after their two grandmothers, Mary Eloise Kelsoe and Maveline Gammill, whom they honor as beautiful, industrious, and special women. Lee paints original miniature watercolor paintings, then frames between glass panes with a lead-free solder to become a part of jewelry crafted by Snowden.

Biz Bits

Chase and Stephanie Hoover are the new owners of the former Colony Motel on the Waynesboro slope of Afton Mountain. They’re giving it a complete overhaul, and will open this summer as the Grey Pine Lodge. Chase Hoover said they’ll also have space for indoor and outdoor events.

Mi Rancho in Old Trail has completely remodeled its interior, with walled booths, fresh paint, and south-of-the-border statuary.