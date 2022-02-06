Rockfish Valley News: February 2022

Nelson County Participants Needed for Media Study

A researcher from the University of Minnesota, Nicolas Mathews, is recruiting Nelson County residents (age 18 and older) for a study about news and media consumption in Nelson County. The study includes an initial screening survey (less than 5 minutes) and if selected, a 60-minute interview, which can be conducted in person at a convenient location for participants. All interviews are recorded and kept private and anonymous. Those interviewed will be provided a $25 Amazon gift card. If you are interested in participating, contact Nick at [email protected] or visit www.tinyurl.com/NelsonCoResearch for the initial survey.

Health Department Relocation

No decision was made at the January Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the future location of the Nelson County Health Department. Currently the Blue Ridge Health District offers everyone free Covid-19 testing and vaccinations at Nelson County Health Department on Route 29 in Arrington. The facility’s lease ends at the end of this year and a new facility must be ready to take over.

During the meeting, Johnette Burdette, executive director of Nelson Heritage Center, discussed work being done to bring the Health Department to the Center. County Building Inspector Chuck Miller spoke to the board about his preliminary building inspection and efforts to bring the building into compliance. General Contractor David Wall told the board his estimate of construction costs for that location is $740,000.

Property Assessments

Every four years, along with the property assessments, the Code of Virginia establishes a one-year term for 3-5 persons to serve as a Board of Equalization (BOE). At the December 14 Supervisors meeting, five persons were appointed to the BOE. The role of this board is to hear and consider property owners’ complaints of unfair taxation. Two of the five members who served in the last session have agreed to serve again. No one applied to serve from the North District. Property owners may apply for an assessment review for relief by asking the BOE to equalize the tax burdens on citizens. The current rate for real estate tax is $0.72 per $100 of assessed value.

Afton Zoning Changes

A public hearing in January led to the rezoning of two Afton properties. Supervisors approved a request to rezone from Residential (R-1) to Agricultural (A-1) with a concurrent Special Use Permit (SUP) for a restaurant at Veritas Vineyard. The food service facility at the Veritas Farmhouse Bed and Breakfast can now be open to the public as a restaurant. The kitchen was serving the existing Bed and Breakfast and has been recently upgraded.

The second property under review, Azul Dentistry, a dental office on Critzer Shop Road, also required a zoning change from R-1 to A-1 to build an office onto the building.

The board voted 5-0 to approve both applications with no conditions and no proffers.