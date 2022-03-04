Crozet Elementary Celebrates Construction Milestone

The Crozet Elementary School expansion project reached its highest vertical point last month and held a “topping ceremony” on February 23 to celebrate the milestone. Architect Ken Thacker and school division Chief Operating Officer Rosalyn Schmitt, both Crozet residents, joined other officials and the entire construction crew for a luncheon on site. Work on the $20 million expansion, which will add 340 seats and lots of improvements to the school’s campus, began last summer and is expected to wrap up in time for the 2022-23 school year in the fall.
