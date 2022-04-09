Rockfish Valley News: April 2022

Rt. 151 Roundabout Update

The Rte. 151/Rte. 250 Roundabout project has “ramped up” according to Lou Hatter, communications manager Virginia Department of Transportation.

Backups on Route 151 have been addressed by adding time to the green light at the intersection to move Route 151 traffic through the signal.

Work on underground drainage, utility relocation and temporary stream diversion is now complete. In March a new box culvert was installed to carry the Stockton Creek under Route 151 just south of the intersection. The next step is to shift traffic to a temporary alignment over the new culvert.

Traffic is expected to begin using the new roundabout in August, with a final completion in October.

Smithsonian Rural History Exhibit

Crossroads: Changes in Rural America, a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institute, has arrived at Nelson Memorial Library in Lovingston. The exhibit is open to the public until April 17 on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m, and on Saturdays from 9:30 until 4 p.m.

The exhibit is focused on natural beauty, people, and qualities associated with rural living in the past century. The program is a partnership of the Oakland Museum, Nelson County Historical Society, NC Tourism, NC Public Schools and the Nelson Branch of JMRL, brought together with Virginia Humanities and the Virginia Association of Museums. For more information, visit www.nelsoncounty.com.

Broadband Presentation

A presentation on rural electrification and broadband in Nelson County by Gary Wood, president of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, is scheduled for Sunday, April 10, at 2 p.m. at Rockfish Valley Community Center.

Independent Local Film Inter-State in Production

A feature film production is underway at Cardinal Point Vineyard in Afton. The crew of young producers includes Sam Gorman, the writer and director of the film. Gorman is an Afton native and a 2013 graduate of Nelson High School. He studied filmmaking at Light House Studio in Charlottesville during his high school years before studying film at SUNY Purchase.

“I’ve had the idea for the film since high school, when I experienced an asleep-at-the-wheel episode [while on a long-distance drive],” Gorman said. Thus, the sci-fi feature film is named “Inter-State.”

Josh Palmer, a UVA graduate who studied film making under Kevin Jerome Everson, who met Gorman at the Virginia Film Festival, is a producer of the film.

The cast includes Boomie Pederson, who met Gorman in his youthful appearance of “The Homecoming” in the Hamner Theatre at Rockfish Valley Community Center. Diana Driver, Nelson High School drama teacher, also has an acting role.

The film is raising funds through community support and is looking for resources for food and site locations. Crowdfunding details are found at https://seedandspark.com/fund/inter-state#story. A fiscal sponsorship known as The Gotham enables supporters to get tax deductions, according to Palmer. To learn more and support independent film go to thegotham.org/.

Three Notched Brewing Acquires Wild Wolf Brewery

Three Notched Brewing Company of Charlottesville has purchased Nellysford’s Wild Wolf Brewery. Renovations needed to expand the operation to include a distillery with ready-to-drink cocktails are expected to last 7-8 months, with a reopening set for October. Scott Roth, president of Three Notched Brewing, said they plan to increase the amount of water provided by the existing well system as well as build a line to connect with Aqua Virginia as a water utility service. Renovations include a pump station and pretreatment of wastewater, which offers the potential of eliminating an existing septic field and using that space, which enjoys the mountain views. The plan also includes removing the outdoor pavilion to open the passage between both sides of the building.

Board of Supervisors

A Special Use Permit for a campground on Berry Hill Road and Truslow Lane was denied by the Nelson County Board of Supervisors at their March 8 meeting on a 3-2 vote. At their February meeting, supervisors received a petition of with 70 signatures opposing the plan for six tiny homes for transient lodging as well as additional public comments against the plan.

Budget discussions during March resolved on doubling the 5% transient occupancy tax to 10%. A public hearing is scheduled Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m. to hear comments on proposed real estate and personal property tax rates.

Parks and Recreation

Jerry West, director of Nelson’s Parks and Recreation Department, was a guest speaker at the Lovingston-Rockfish Ruritan Club meeting in March. West highlighted Accessibility Day at the Blue Ridge Tunnel on Saturday, April 2. Golf carts were available at the East entrance as a special accommodation to those who need help to get through the tunnel.

West also said an Easter Egg Hunt for three age groups is planned for April 14 at 6 p.m. at the Nelson Center. More information is available at 434-263-7130 and [email protected]

Ruritans

Rockfish Valley residents are invited to join the reorganized Lovingston Rockfish Ruritan Club. Call Ed Hicks at 434-531-5055 or email [email protected] for information. Dinner meetings with guest speakers are held at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month.