WAHS Presents “Mamma Mia!”

They’re back at last! After one year with no WAHS spring musical at all, and another performed in masks to a limited audience, this year we will finally be treated to a full-scale production by the outstanding Western Albemarle High School Theatre Program as they delight us with the joyful jukebox musical “Mamma Mia!” on April 21 through 24. Performances are at 7 p.m. each evening plus matinees at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

This high-energy musical, featuring the ever-popular music of ABBA, tells the story of Sophie, who learns of three possible fathers when she stumbles upon her single mother’s diary. Dreaming that her real father might walk her down the aisle at her wedding to Sky, Sophie secretly invites all three men to the wedding. Their arrival leads to much confusion, complications, confessions, and high jinks. Plan on an evening of music, dancing, laughter, and romance.

“The level of dedication and commitment from the 75 students in our cast, crew, and pit orchestra will inspire every person who sees our show,” said Caitlin Pitts, WAHS drama program director. “We are so happy to be doing live theatre together and in person again!”

Per Albemarle County policy, masks are optional for the cast, but all visitors to the building (i.e., the audience) are required to wear them. The Thursday, April 21, performance is a pay-what-you-will dress rehearsal, with all donations benefitting the Eric Betthauser Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of the beloved former music teacher.

Tickets for Friday-Sunday performances are $12 for adults and $5 for students and seniors in advance, or $14 for adults and $6 for students and seniors at the door. Advance tickets are available online now at https://events.eventgroove.com/event/Mamma-Mia-60884.