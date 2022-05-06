Kids Fishing Day at Mint Springs

It was early, the morning was chilly, the sun didn’t come out for a while, but the fish were biting!

That’s what Albemarle County Park Superintendent Jim Barbour had to say about the 28th Annual Kids Day at Mint Springs Valley Park. It’s no accident there were plenty of fish in the lake. It had been stocked a couple of days before and there was no fishing until the kids arrived Saturday morn-ing. Barbour said the kids fish free for the morning and are not required to have a license.

Kids Day is sponsored by Albemarle County Parks and Recreation, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, the Thomas Jefferson Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and the Kingfishers.