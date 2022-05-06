Kids Fishing Day at Mint Springs

By
Theresa Curry
-
0
287
Parker Craig caught his very first trout at Kids Day in Mint Springs Park. Photo: Jim Barbour.

It was early, the morning was chilly, the sun didn’t come out for a while, but the fish were biting!

That’s what Albemarle County Park Superintendent Jim Barbour had to say about the 28th Annual Kids Day at Mint Springs Valley Park. It’s no accident there were plenty of fish in the lake. It had been stocked a couple of days before and there was no fishing until the kids arrived Saturday morn-ing. Barbour said the kids fish free for the morning and are not required to have a license. 

Kids Day is sponsored by Albemarle County Parks and Recreation, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, the Thomas Jefferson Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and the Kingfishers. 

Kid’s Fishing Day brought families to Mint Springs to catch rainbow and brook trout. The event is a joint project of the county, the state, and conservation groups. Photo: Jim Calhoun.
A trout for John Gallagher at Mint Springs Lake during Kid’s Day at Mint Springs Park. Photo: Jim Barbour.

