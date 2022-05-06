To the Editor: Bravo!

We were passing through your town for a family event and came a day early to catch Western Albemarle High School’s production of “Mamma Mia” because ABBA is our favorite! I will admit that we were not expecting much from a school production and were surprisingly overjoyed and extremely impressed with the entire production, beginning to end! The music and singing and dancing were wonderful and the light show was top notch.

We were most impressed with your lead actresses playing Donna and Sophie, the mother and daughter, with so much heart-felt emotion. We could not believe they were teenagers portraying those roles so beautifully and convincingly. And the three “dads,” especially Harry, were a lot of fun!

Up in NOVA, all we hear about Western Albemarle high school is how competitive your athletics programs are. It’s too bad your theater and orchestra programs don’t have a bigger name for themselves because they sure do deserve it! We are already making plans to come through again to catch more of your theater productions next year. Bravo to all!

Dana & Jason Sanders

