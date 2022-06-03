Crozet Chorus Dreams a World

The Crozet Chorus presented “I Dream a World: Songs of Healing, Love, and Homecoming” to a full, in-person audience at Crozet Baptist Church on the evening of May 14. Directed by Dr. W. Bryce Hayes with accompaniment by Joyce Polifka, the chorus rehearsed fully masked until the concert itself, where the audience was masked and the first two rows were left empty. The singers rang the rafters with such songs as “Sing Gently” by Eric Whitacre, “Justice” by Rollo Dilworth, “Seasons of Love” from Rent, and Andre J. Thomas’s setting of the Langston Hughes poem “I Dream a World.” Stephen Paulus’s “The Road Home” featured soprano soloist Kiki Osborne, and for Abbie Betinis’s “Love is Love,” chorus members fanned out along the walls of the sanctuary and filled the hall with the glorious four-part canon before inviting the audience to join them on the final refrain.

The Crozet Chorus is a nonprofit, secular choir that meets weekly at Crozet Baptist. “All of us in the Crozet Chorus were so happy to be singing together again this spring, commented new president Marji Ross, “and our concert was designed to share our joy with the whole community. We are always glad to welcome new members, and we encourage anyone who loves to sing to join us this fall” crozetchorus.org.