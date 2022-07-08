LaRuth Ensley Named New Principal at Henley Middle

Lisa Martin
Henley Middle School’s new principal LaRuth Ensley. Submitted photo.

As former Henley Middle School principal Beth Costa sets up shop in her new position as principal of Monticello High School, the Albemarle County school division announced that LaRuth Ensley will be Henley’s new principal this fall. Ensley has most recently served as the assistant principal of Falling Creek Middle School in Chesterfield county just south of Richmond, and previously chaired the English department for Armstrong High School in Richmond. She has also served on the faculty of several community colleges and online universities.

Falling Creek Middle School enrolls about 1,400 students, and Ms. Ensley has an extensive background in strategic planning, community outreach, and professional development with staff. She holds undergraduate and master’s degrees from Old Dominion University and an Education Specialist degree from George Washington University, and is pursuing a PhD in Educational Leadership, Policy, and Justice from VCU.

“Albemarle County has great appeal for any educator who is focused on consistent, measurable, and broad-based student learning,” Ensley said. “I am very impressed with the division’s priorities as outlined in its strategic plan—putting students first, academically and emotionally; embracing the perspectives of parents and staff in how we best support students; and remaining firmly committed to equity in the educational opportunities we offer,” she said.

Welcome, Principal Ensley! 

Lisa Martin
Lisa Martin joined the Gazette in 2017 and writes about education and local government. She also writes in-depth pieces about division-wide education issues and broader investigative pieces on topics from recycling to development to living with wildlife. Her Coyotes in Crozet story won a 2017 Virginia Press Association “Best in Show” award for the Gazette. Martin has a Ph.D. from the University of Texas, taught college for several years, and writes fiction and poetry. She co-authored a children’s trilogy about two adventuring cats, the Anton and Cecil series, which got rave reviews from the New York Times Book Review, Kirkus Reviews, Publishers Weekly and others.

