LaRuth Ensley Named New Principal at Henley Middle

As former Henley Middle School principal Beth Costa sets up shop in her new position as principal of Monticello High School, the Albemarle County school division announced that LaRuth Ensley will be Henley’s new principal this fall. Ensley has most recently served as the assistant principal of Falling Creek Middle School in Chesterfield county just south of Richmond, and previously chaired the English department for Armstrong High School in Richmond. She has also served on the faculty of several community colleges and online universities.

Falling Creek Middle School enrolls about 1,400 students, and Ms. Ensley has an extensive background in strategic planning, community outreach, and professional development with staff. She holds undergraduate and master’s degrees from Old Dominion University and an Education Specialist degree from George Washington University, and is pursuing a PhD in Educational Leadership, Policy, and Justice from VCU.

“Albemarle County has great appeal for any educator who is focused on consistent, measurable, and broad-based student learning,” Ensley said. “I am very impressed with the division’s priorities as outlined in its strategic plan—putting students first, academically and emotionally; embracing the perspectives of parents and staff in how we best support students; and remaining firmly committed to equity in the educational opportunities we offer,” she said.

Welcome, Principal Ensley!