Peachtree All Star Teams Advance to States and Beyond

The 12u Peachtree Softball All Stars, Virginia State Softball Runners-up, were awarded the Don Rose Memorial Sportsmanship Award. The team is advancing to the Regional Tournament in Clemmons, NC, starting July 13 and welcomes community support to help offset travel coats for families. Email [email protected] for more info. Front row, from left: Sunny McFadden, Maddox Viele, Piper Froncek, Samia Bird, Hayden Dodson. Back row: Coach Ryan McFadden, Coach April Davis, Aniyah Sims, Shelby Dodson, Lulu Hitt, Katherine Heilman, Manager Shawn Bird, Gwyn Davis, Coach Carrie Heilman.

The 8u Peachtree Baseball All Stars, District V Baseball Champions, placed fourth in the state tournament July 2, advancing to the South East Regionals in New Kent, Virginia on July 12. Front row, from left: Jackson McKenney, Weston Herndon, Cannon Floyd, Caleb Jones, Jace Keyton. Second row: Marley Palmer (bat girl), Grey Palmer, Finn Watson, John Swink, Dell Ross, Will Macias, Deacon Rutledge, Cole Roush. Back row: Coach Brad Palmer, Coach David Roush, Manager Ben Jones, Coach Jay Macias.

The 10u Peachtree Baseball All Stars, District V Baseball Champions, will play in the state tournament beginning July 7. Front Row, from left: Brandon Dudney, Corbin Knight, Chase Seaborn, Sullivan Delk, Miles Pattie, Isaac DeNunzio, Cole Wood, Michael Warnick. Middle Row: Will Rader, Max Thorsen, E.J. Bacher, Luke Amalfitano, Mason McGinn, Ansel Ammons, Hudson Prevete. Back Row: Manager Ken Prevete, Coach Marsh Pattie, Coach Brian McGinn, Coach Wes Ammons.

The 12u Peachtree Baseball All Stars, District V Baseball Champions, played in the state tournament in Rockville June 30. Standing, from left: Joe Grassi, Leo Pesch, Coach John Thomas, Noah Estes, Nathan Duncan, Jackson Griffith, Coach Nathan Duncan, Chase Miller, Parker Thomas, Coach Tim Campbell, Manager Joseph Amalfitano. Kneeling, from left: Matthew Amalfitano, Austin Carroll, Luke Leonard, Ethan Marlowe, Ben Duncan. Not pictured: Simon Campbell, Jett Palmer.