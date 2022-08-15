Seasonal Flavors: Simple French Breakfast

My tomatoes ripened very late this year. It’s beyond explanation. Nearby, my son’s tomato plants, and those of my friends, were practically spent before I got my first red one. Some things are just unknowable.

When those first tomatoes arrive, I love to go out in the morning and pick one, along with some basil, and then use it for breakfast. A friend in France made this for us once and I’ve been captivated by it since. Serve with coffee, of course.

Simple French Breakfast

Slice of bread (I like to use Afton’s Goodwin Creek Bakery, 7 Organic Grain bread*)

Afton’s Goodwin Creek Bakery, 7 Organic Grain bread*) Mayonnaise

Fresh sweet basil

Fresh tomato

Salt and pepper

Parmesan cheese

Spread the bread with mayonnaise, cover that with fresh basil, then nice, thick slices of tomato. Salt and pepper the tomato to taste. Cover with freshly grated parmesan cheese.

Put the sandwich on a metal tray and then broil it until the cheese is brown and bubbly.

*Disclaimer: I just love using our local products.