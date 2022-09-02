Business Briefs: September 2022

New Owner, Expanded Merchandise at Ridge Mini-Mart

The former Los Cabanas, now the Ridge Mini-Mart, has many of the same attractions under new ownership—homemade Mexican food and the lowest gasoline prices in town—and it has added an assortment of vaping products and an increased line of breakfast sandwiches. Huss Hussain, the new owner, said there would be sausage, egg and cheese, hot chicken and other sandwiches along with the tacos, empanadas and carnitas. The gas station, hot food counter and convenience store, sparkling clean and newly renovated, is open 6 a.m to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Music in the Vineyard

The Grammy-nominated Dover Quartet is coming to Crozet as part of the “Marinus in the Vineyard” series. The quartet will play a short concert, Haydn’s haunting “Emperor,” Sept. 19 at King Family Vineyards. Everyone’s invited to bring a picnic and enjoy a glass of wine, starting at 6:30, and to stay for the half-hour concert at 7:30. The concert will be in the carriage house.

On Sept. 20, the Dover Quartet will be joined by the founders of Marinus, Rachel Kuipers Yonan on viola and Joseph Kuipers on cello, playing Brahams’ “Sextet in B-flat Major” and Schoenberg’s “Verklarte Nacht.” Chamber music lovers are invited to come early with a picnic and wine and stay for the music.

Rachel Kuipers Yonan, a North Garden resident, is a music instructor. She said both concerts will be performed in the round, which means the audience is on the same level as the performers, playing just as if they were in your living room. Yonan said members of the Dover Quartet were just getting started when she graduated with them from the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia. Since then, they’ve gone on to be called one of the greatest string quartets of the last 100 years. “It’s a special treat to be able to present them and play with them here in my new home,” Yonan said. Find tickets ($25 each) at Marinus Dover19.eventbrite.com and MarinusDover20.eventbrite.com.

Wine Bar Opens in Downtown Waynesboro

Brandon and Kelly Sheely opened the doors to their wine bar and market late last month, after months of planning and renovation. The City Foxes will be open Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

They chose their name after spying on the foxes that ran and played in their city neighborhood, giving them some needed entertainment during the pandemic. The Sheelys wanted to bring a focus on local wine, beer, cider, cheese and art to Waynesboro’s growing downtown business area. They offer a limited but carefully curated selection of Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge wines, and will offering tastings as well as bottle sales. Visitors will be able to buy gifts of food and wine as well as bottles of cider and beer, or sample a glass along with food that pairs well: charcuterie boards, panini, hummus and desserts on site. The wine bar is at 414 W. Main Street in Waynesboro. For a detailed menu and flights of wine, visit thecityfoxes.com.

Introduction to Tai Chi

Blue Ridge Tai Chi offers a new slate of classes aimed at those new to the practice. There are free introductory sessions offered this month, with the first hour of class starting the following week, said instructor Lee Felton.

The free sessions are offered Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Tabor Presbyterian Church, and Monday, September 12, at 9 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. The ongoing sessions will begin the next Monday and Thursday at the same time and locations, and continue for 12 weeks.

People bring a variety of expectations to their first class, Felton said, depending on goals and whatever they’ve been exposed to about Tai Chi. “At the simplest level, daily Tai Chi practice can noticeably benefit ease of movement, flexibility and balance. It can also reduce stress and anxiety, and enhance immune system and cardiovascular function.”

Those who have benefited from Tai Chi have called it meditation in motion, swimming in air, and acupuncture from the inside out. “The practice dates back more than 5,000 years,” Felton said, “but it’s a great tool for surviving and thriving in the 21st Century.”

Glass Art at the Artisan Depot

Those who’ve been fascinated by the glass studio at the McGuffey Art Center can see works by the artist closer to home at The Crozet Artisan Depot in September. Vee Osvalds is the guest artist, and his work will remain there throughout the month. Osvalds’ show, “Stained Glass in the Dalle-de-Verre Technique,” features pieces assembled from one-inch-thick slabs of glass, called “Dalles” that are broken or sawn into shapes for designs. The edges of the glass are faceted so that light will be refracted through them, then placed in a mold and finished with resin. When the resin hardens the finished piece can be held up to the light.

The one-inch glass used in this technique is much thicker than standard glass, so the resulting colors are much richer and deeper when placed in strong sunlight.

Osvalds became interested in stained glass while living in Europe in 1972, where visits to many of the great cathedrals inspired an interest in art glass. After years of training, Osvalds opened his own studio at the McGuffey Art Center in 1980.

Biz Briefs

The Brownsville Market is under new management. Ali Lutus, who bought the popular business from Chris Suh a few months ago, has kept the regular employees and the sought-after fried chicken and sides.

“Eat Heal Glo,” a plant-based restaurant and health center, will not be opening up in the former Trey’s Restaurant as previously planned, said business owner Nancy Bond. She’s looking for a place to operate her health-centered catering business. Landlord Mark Green, who owns the property, said there’s no news to release yet about another business coming there or to the former Crozet Tack and Saddle.

The Crozet Grow Shop has opened adjacent to the Skyline Apothecary on Route 250, with products for the home gardener and grower.