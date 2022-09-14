Linda Mae Larimer, 62, of Stuarts Daft, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Linda was born in Dover Foxcroft, Maine to Clint and Ann Weston on April 28, 1960. She is survived by her husband Doug in Stuarts Draft, VA, and three daughters: Rachel Larimer in Strasburg, VA, Sarah Larimer in Ashland, VA and Bethany Maupin in Free Union, VA. She also leaves a grandson, River James Maupin, a brother, Jeffery Weston in Scottsville, VA and two sisters; Debbie Drew in Dover- Foxcroft, ME and Julie Weston in West Gardiner, ME.

An athlete in high school at Foxcroft Academy, as were her sisters, she loved basketball, and excelled in track. Following school, she enlisted in the Air Force in 1979 and served in Texas, Colorado and Nevada. She met her future husband Doug, in Colorado, also in the Air Force, and a courtship began before being married in Nevada in 1980 on Mt. Charleston. Both enjoyed the outdoors and sports enthusiastically. Linda worked in a component repair squadron at Nellis AFB, where she specialized in photographic systems on aircraft. She was often on the flight line and in cockpits, carefully maneuvering controls and cameras she had repaired in the shop. She was the only woman in a shop of eight men, where she proved her competence and teamwork.

After the service and with three young daughters, Linda grew a large vegetable garden, canned fruits and vegetables, taught her children and prepared delicious meals for her family. She taught them about God’s goodness, and grace through her words and deeds.

Following her passion, Linda had a knack for repairs to just about any appliance or household need. She enjoyed making furniture and loved working with wood. She was gifted with her hands, and her intuitive mind and a steadfast work ethic to stay on task until a job, or project was done right. Golf with Doug and others became a fun outlet and she played several central Virginia courses. She had a natural ability and found lessons a hinderance, especially if her husband was offering swing advice.

Linda was a private, helpful, thrifty, independent, humble and strong- willed woman who loved her God and family. She courageously fought breast cancer for over 30 months with a hopeful, prayerful attitude until Labor Day when she went home to Jesus. In lieu of flowers, please consider a generous donation to Sentara Martha Jefferson’s Oncology Department or to Hospice of the Piedmont in the name of Linda Larimer. Special thanks to Drs. Linda Sommers, Erica Strubel, Andrew Romano, and Sylvia Hendrix, and many caring infusion nurses, and staff. Hospice nurses Mike St. Clair, Ilona Sage, and Rachel Riedel were a great blessing for their selfless help and great care.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday September 24th at 1PM at Church of the Blue Ridge located at 9357 Critzer Shop Road, Afton VA 22920 with a reception following. Friends are invited to come as they are and share their stories of Linda. Share a memory and condolences by visiting www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.