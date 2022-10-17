New Crozet Shops Opening this Week

The long-awaited opening of The Yellow Mug, the coffee shop in the space of the former Green House Coffee, is set for Tuesday, October 18, at 8 a.m. The refurbished shop will have an expanded selection of coffee drinks and pastries for sale. The Yellow Mug’s hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

On Saturday, October 22, Julie Ellyn Designs will open for the first time in part of the space left by Trey’s Restaurant. In addition to her original, hand-crafted jewelry, owner Julie Ter Borg, will have an assortment of creative gifts. The preliminary hours are Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information on both these businesses in the October Business Briefs section.