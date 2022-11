The Crozet Car Show, organized by Crozet residents Steve Sellers, Sam Harris and Lyle Camblos has raised over $18,000 for area charitable organization since its founding in 2014. The 2022 show, held at Pollak Vineyards on September 24, featured 100 cars and raised $3,303 for the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad Building Fund, this year’s beneficiary.