Newly expanded Crozet Elementary, which welcomed over 200 students who were redisticted from Brownsville this school year, celebrated National Walk and Roll to School Day on October 12 after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

While many students walked or biked from home, students who live too far from school had the option to get off their buses at Crozet Baptist Church, where P.T.O. volunteers escorted them the rest of the way.