White Hall School Board Representative Resigns

School Board member David Oberg has resigned from the board effective December 31 of this year. Oberg has served as the White Hall District representative since 2015, but a school division press release said that “personal circumstances do not allow him the time he considers necessary to fully serve his constituents throughout the remainder of his term,” which ends in 2024.

School Board Chair Graham Paige expressed appreciation for Oberg’s service and said he would be missed. “His wisdom on such critically important issues as protecting the health and well-being of our students by removing harmful images from our schools and championing the student-led development of our anti-racism policy will benefit our division for a long time to come,” Paige said.

The board will appoint Oberg’s replacement in December following public interviews of all candidates and a public hearing on December 15, and the new board member will take office on January 1, 2023. Any citizen who is registered to vote in the White Hall District and interested in applying for the position should submit a resume and letter of interest using the division’s online application form by November 18.

The form can be found here, or by going to k12albemarle.org, and clicking on the “Our Division” tab, then “Newsroom,” then scrolling down to the post concerning Oberg’s resignation. In that post is a link to the application.