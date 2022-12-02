Crozet Elementary Expansion Celebrated in Ribbon Cutting

Crozet Elementary School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 4 to celebrate the completed construction of a new wing and major improvements to the school. Student president of Leadership Club Madeleine Bowman and PTO President Lauren Werner wielded the scissors, flanked by ACPS Chief Operating Officer Rosalyn Schmitt, Board of Supervisors member Ann Mallek, CRES Assistant Principal Trish Moya, Principal Staci England, and School Board member Jonno Alcaro, plus Student Vice President Dean Miracle and Student Secretary Paige Lester holding the ribbon.

“We’re here to thank everyone in the community for helping out with the construction of the new addition to our school,” said Bowman. “Some of our favorite parts of the addition are the new furniture, the more spacious rooms, the huge windows, and the new and improved cafeteria. It’s been a really great year so far, and we hope to continue that. This ribbon-cutting ceremony is celebrating all your hard work and contributions to our education. Thank you.”