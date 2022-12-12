Interim White Hall School Board Member Selection Underway

Public comment on interim White Hall School Board member selection on December 15
The Albemarle County School Board will select an interim member to represent the White Hall district at a December 15 meeting following a public hearing, where members of the community can offer their opinions about the appointment. The meeting will be held in Room 320 of the County Office Building at 6:30 p.m., and only in-person commenters can be accommodated. 
 
Nine community members applied to fill the position, and each of their resumes and personal statements can be found at this link: 
Those wishing to speak at the meeting must sign up by 3:30 p.m. on the 15th here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfj6aK8UP9SABX3DOWw7I8tcWnoQXYSpmWjJm2vayJq0DoLdA/closedform

