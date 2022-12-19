Holiday Model Train on Display in Old Trail

Roger Hodskins put the finishing touches on a train display in Addle Hill Park in Old Trail. Photo: Malcolm Andrews for the Crozet Gazette.
Roger Hodskins invites the public to come by to see the trains running between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., December 17 to December 23; and December 26 to December 30. Addle Hill Park is at the intersection of Ashlar Avenue and Addle Hill Road in the west side of Old Trail.

