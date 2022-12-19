Holiday Model Train on Display in Old Trail

Roger Hodskins invites the public to come by to see the trains running between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., December 17 to December 23; and December 26 to December 30. Addle Hill Park is at the intersection of Ashlar Avenue and Addle Hill Road in the west side of Old Trail.
The Gazette features crisp news reporting and revealing interviews, all told with our distinctive local accents, plus calendar and classified services. The Gazette publishes on the first Thursday of the month and intends to publish biweekly when it has enough community and business support. If you want the neighborhood news around Western Albemarle, read the Crozet Gazette.
The Crozet Gazette does not publish anonymous letters or comments.