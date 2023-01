Crozet’s Albemarle Ballet Theatre performed The Nutcracker on December 10 at Waynesboro High School in two shows, choreographed by Anna Finan and Veronica Piller with production support from Sally Hart, Nicky Coelho, Megan Hillary and Turtle Zwadlo. Above, Ginger Snap Connor Finan pops out from under the giant hoop skirt of Mother Ginger, who was played by Claire McCulloch. The role of Clara was played by Delaney Wagner. Photos by Allie Pesch.