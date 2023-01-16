Crozet Bakery Will Feature Czech and American Pastries

Soon the space once dominated by the smell of fine leather and horse blankets will be filled with the fragrance of honey, butter and sweet spices. In early April, Marketa Johnson plans to open Praha Bohemian Bakery and Cafe on Three Notch’d Road in downtown Crozet, in the building that formerly housed Crozet Tack and Saddle.

Johnson said she misses the old European Cafes of Vienna, Budapest, and especially Prague, her beloved birthplace. In Czech, Prague is “Praha,” which gave her dream of a Crozet bakery and gathering place its name. She’ll serve coffee from a Staunton roaster with koláče, the pastry rounds filled with fruit or cheese; medovnik, the traditional Czech honey cake; and seasonal baked goods like vánočka named for the Czech word for Christmas. There will be plenty of American baked goods, too, Johnson said, like muffins and cookies.

You won’t have to wear fringe or be a starving artist to sit and sip coffee at this Bohemian enterprise. “Bohemia” is the historical name for what is now the western part of Czechoslovakia.

Find more details about this and other business news in the February issue of The Crozet Gazette, to be published February 3.